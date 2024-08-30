The hockey world is mourning the loss of 31-year-old former Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau after a tragic accident on Thursday.

The American was hit by a drunk driver while cycling and passed away. The outpouring of condolences and support for his family has been constant from the hockey community in the time since.

Many fans on social media also had a request for the Flames and Blue Jackets, the two teams Gaudreau played for during his NHL career. They want his No. 13 to be retired.

I think I would like to see the Flames and Blue Jackets remove No. 13 from circulation for … a while — Mike Gould (@miketgould) August 30, 2024

flames should retire 13 — dom 📈 (@domluszczyszyn) August 30, 2024

Both teams should just permanently retire the number Gaudreau was a Flames legend, pretty easy case that it was going to be retired anyway, but with these circumstances, it needs to happen In Columbus, 13 was already special with Atkinson. Nobody should wear it after Gaudreau. https://t.co/z4ueyyTJ0J — Cole Payne (@brngnthepayne) August 30, 2024

When the Gaudreau family would be comfortable with it, the Flames should absolutely retire his number. And until then, no one should be given that number. — Tomas (Utah Hockey Jazz Fan) (@Tomas_TDE) August 30, 2024

Pretty sure #13 won't be worn by Columbus Blue Jackets player again. Johnny Gaudreau deserves to have his number in the Nationwide Arena rafters. The only legitimate star who ever chose to play for the franchise. — Jeff Snyder (@RealJeffSnyder) August 30, 2024

The winger was one of the best players in Flames history. On the franchise’s all-time leaderboard, he sits fifth in points, ninth in goals, fifth in assists, first in overtime goals, and first in overtime points.

Gaudreau was an electric player with a knack for creating highlight-reel goals. He scored one of the most iconic goals in recent Flames history, eliminating the Dallas Stars from the 2o22 playoffs with an overtime goal.

While he only played two seasons with the Blue Jackets, Gaudreau was the best player ever to join the team as a free agent.

i think the best way for the flames and blue jackets to honor gaudreau’s memory would be to retire the number 13 (in addition to the tributes that are already occurring). at the very least they need to take it out of the rotation for several years — kes 🇵🇸 (@joesnicky) August 30, 2024

CBJ should retire Gaudreau's number — Tawd (@Totally_Offside) August 30, 2024

Folks, let’s all rejoice in prayer for the Gaudreau family 🔥🫶🏾 Johnny Gaudreau was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, nephew, uncle, and so on, and he did not deserve this. You were a fan favourite for almost 10 years, we will never forget you ❤️‍🔥 Retire #13 – #Flames pic.twitter.com/eEXAPzVwHV — Veer (@Veer976) August 30, 2024

The Flames have retired four numbers across their history. Those are the No. 9 for Lanny McDonald, the No. 12 for Jarome Iginla, the No. 30 for Mike Vernon, and the No. 34 for Mikka Kiprusoff.

The Blue Jackets have just one number retired, the No. 61 in honour of winger Rick Nash.

Some people also pushed online to create a leaguewide award in Gaudreau’s memory. Some, including The Hockey News’ David Alter, are pushing for the Lady Byng Award to be renamed in his honour.

The late American star won the award in 2017 and was widely recognized as one of the league’s most sportsmanlike players.

I don’t love the Lady Byng Award, but it’s the only individual trophy Johnny Gaudreau has won in the NHL. Back in 2017. Maybe it’s the emotion of it all, but I’d like to see this trophy named after him. pic.twitter.com/Lydz8WIJb8 — David Alter (@dalter) August 30, 2024