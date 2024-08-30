SportsHockeyFlames

Hockey fans want Flames to retire Johnny Gaudreau's number after tragedy

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
|
Aug 30 2024, 10:21 pm
Hockey fans want Flames to retire Johnny Gaudreau's number after tragedy
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

The hockey world is mourning the loss of 31-year-old former Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau after a tragic accident on Thursday.

The American was hit by a drunk driver while cycling and passed away. The outpouring of condolences and support for his family has been constant from the hockey community in the time since.

Many fans on social media also had a request for the Flames and Blue Jackets, the two teams Gaudreau played for during his NHL career. They want his No. 13 to be retired.

The winger was one of the best players in Flames history. On the franchise’s all-time leaderboard, he sits fifth in points, ninth in goals, fifth in assists, first in overtime goals, and first in overtime points.

Gaudreau was an electric player with a knack for creating highlight-reel goals. He scored one of the most iconic goals in recent Flames history, eliminating the Dallas Stars from the 2o22 playoffs with an overtime goal.

While he only played two seasons with the Blue Jackets, Gaudreau was the best player ever to join the team as a free agent.

The Flames have retired four numbers across their history. Those are the No. 9 for Lanny McDonald, the No. 12 for Jarome Iginla, the No. 30 for Mike Vernon, and the No. 34 for Mikka Kiprusoff.

The Blue Jackets have just one number retired, the No. 61 in honour of winger Rick Nash.

Some people also pushed online to create a leaguewide award in Gaudreau’s memory. Some, including The Hockey News’ David Alter, are pushing for the Lady Byng Award to be renamed in his honour.

The late American star won the award in 2017 and was widely recognized as one of the league’s most sportsmanlike players.

Noah StrangNoah Strang
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop