Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving is among those offering their condolences to the family and friends of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, after the pair were killed on Thursday evening.

The elder Gaudreau, age 31, and his 29-year-old brother tragically passed away after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while attending their sister’s wedding weekend in New Jersey.

In a statement posted to the Leafs’ social media, the current Leafs and former Calgary Flames GM shared his condolences to the family.

“I am absolutely devastated by the news of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew’s passing. John was a truly special player, dazzling on the ice with his incredible talent, but what made him truly special was the person he was off the ice,” Treliving wrote in the statement. “His thousand-watt smile and infectious personality were matched only by his love for his family, friends, and those close to him. He brought joy to everyone around him and to the many who never knew him but marvelled at his excellence on the ice.”

Treliving worked as the Flames’ general manager for almost all of Gaudreau’s tenure with the team, stepping into the role in 2014, after Gaudreau played just one game with the team. The star player left in free agency in 2022 to join the Columbus Blue Jackets, while Treliving departed the Flames in 2023, shortly before landing his current gig in Toronto.

“John was a beloved teammate and a friend to so many in the hockey community, and he will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him. My heart goes out to the entire Gaudreau family—to his mom and dad, Jane and Guy; his sisters, Kristen and Katie; his loving wife, Meredith; his precious children, Noa and Johnny; and everyone affected by this unimaginable loss. Family was everything to John, and in his memory, please hug those close to you tighter and longer today and every day.”