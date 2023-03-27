Immensely popular Half Corked Marathon to release "OMG" tickets this week

Mark your calendar, wine fans! The Half Corked Marathon is officially releasing a limited number of “OMG” tickets later this week.

On Friday, March 31 at 9 am, Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country will drop these tickets for the bucket list run.

The immensely popular annual fun run takes place on the beautiful sunny slopes of Oliver Osoyoos, in tandem with other highlights from the weekend like the Primavera Dinner and the Party at the Finish Line.

The Half Corked Marathon takes place on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Tickets cost $265 plus tax.

This year the event is celebrating 15 years of wine-fueled fun with a Back to the Future theme.

“We are excited to take participants on a journey, back to the future, to honour our roots,

celebrate the present and to look towards our future,” says Jennifer Busmann, executive

director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

“The 15th year of the Half Corked Marathon is going to be our most fun event yet!”

The run features winery stations serving up samples along the running route and creative costumes are a must for participants.

“OMG” tickets will be available online at 9 am on March 31 until they are sold. Only one ticket per person is permitted.

