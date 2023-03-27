An award-winning Vancouver steakhouse is finally opening in Toronto about a year after people first learned it would be coming to the city.

We first found out Black+Blue would be opening in Toronto around March 2022, with an opening date hopefully promised for the fall. Now, about a year later, it’s been confirmed the location will be opening next month.

Black+Blue is known for its classic steakhouse menu of premium steaks, prime rib dinners, burgers, seafood and cocktails served in a splashy, luxurious space.

You might also like: Little Caesars pretzel crust pizza is back, but only for a limited time (PHOTOS)

Shake Shack is officially coming to Canada

Crumbl Cookies: Canada's first location opening this month in Edmonton

It’s overseen by Glowbal, which operates many restaurants in Vancouver.

In Toronto, it will be opening a two-level space with an outdoor patio area (measuring over 10,000 square feet combined) at the ground level of the Exchange Tower at 130 King Street West.

It’s the first concept for Glowbal Restaurant Group in Ontario, with plans to expand further in 2023.

A hiring fair took place for Black+Blue last month on February 7 at the Hyatt Regency not far away.

Group bookings for April are now open at Black+Blue, and the restaurant tells blogTO its planned opening date is April 20.