We’ve known that much-loved Yaletown taco spot Chancho was leaving the neighbourhood for a while now, but the eatery has now shared its last day of service at the 560 Davie Street outpost.

The popular local joint will be serving up its signature tacos and bites until its final day of operation at this address on March 26.

There’s no need to feel down about this, though, as Chancho has already announced it will be setting up shop at a notable address in a different Vancouver neighbourhood.

Later this spring, folks can find Chancho open and operating at 2096 Commercial Drive.

This is the former address of neighbourhood staple Cafe Deux Soleils, which officially closed its doors last fall.

We’ll keep you posted when an exact opening date is revealed for Chancho’s new digs; until then, be sure to head to the Davie Street location.

Patrons who visit during the restaurant’s final weekend in Yaletown and spend a minimum of $20 will receive a scratch ticket to redeem freebies, gift cards, and more!

The scratch card will be available for the first 250 dine-in customers from March 25 to 26 who spend $20 minimum, so plan accordingly.

While you’re here, check out our huge list of more new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.