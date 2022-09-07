A brand-new family-owned Indian restaurant has just opened its doors in Coquitlam and its claim to fame is that it serves “the best butter chicken in the Tri-Cities.”

Milaap Indian Kitchen just opened to the public on September 3, offering authentic Indian eats for take-out or delivery.

Milaap is helmed by Chef Ramesh Semwal who, according to the restaurant’s website, has 25 years of experience cooking across 12 countries and three continents.

The menu includes a variety of rice dishes like biryani as well as a paneer tikka wrap, aloo tiki, chili fish, kormas, and curries, with both vegetarian and meat options.

You can also order dessert (think mango ice cream and falooda kulfi), a huge range of naan options, and chaat (Indian snack foods).

The star of the menu, though, is Milaap’s take on butter chicken, which they call their “butterica,” made with smoked and slow roasted tomatoes, creamy nuts, butter, a medley of spices, and cream.

The restaurant has only been open a few days and already has a five-star rating on Google Maps.

Milaap is currently open every day except Tuesday, from 10:30 am to 9 pm.

Address: 315-1196 Lansdowne Drive, Eagle Ridge Plaza, Coquitlam

Phone: 778-285-0110

