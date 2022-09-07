There’s never been a better time to eat in Chinatown, as the second annual Light Up Chinatown! Festival is kicking off on September 10, and the Chinese Restaurant Awards has released a list of the most sought-after dishes in the neighbourhood to coincide with this celebration.

The Critics’ Choice Top 10 Dishes was carefully curated by the awards’ judging chair, Lee Man.

It aims to “showcase staple classics and modern creations to represent the distinctive flavours of Chinatown.”

Here are those standout dishes and where you can find them:

BBQ Duck with Noodle in Soup — Chinatown BBQ (130 E Pender Street)

Butter Beef — Phnom Penh Restaurant (244 E Georgia Street)

Bún Chả Hà Nội — DD Mau Chinatown (145 E Pender Street)

Century Egg with House tofu — Fat Mao Noodles (217 E Georgia Street)

Curry Beef Brisket on Rice — Daisy Garden Kitchen (142 E Pender Street)

Singapore Fried Noodles — Ming Fong Fast Food (180 Keefer Street)

Steamed BBQ Pork Rice Rolls — Sun Fresh Bakery (245 Keefer Street)

Steamed Dai Bao — New Town Bakery and Restaurant (148 E Pender Street)

Tajarin (butter, roasted mushrooms, miso cured yolk) — Kissa Tanto (263 E Pender Street)

White Rabbit Cookie — Kouign Café (18 E Pender Street)

In addition to highlighting those morsels, a Chinatown Legends list has been revealed. This list celebrates Chinatown’s “core players.”

The five Chinatown Legends include Cindy So of Carley BBQ & Hotpot Supplies; Daniel Lui, owner of The Chinese Tea Shop; Jimmy Chiong, owner of Garlock Seafood; Joey Wong, owner of Dollar Meat Store; and Smitty Ho of Maxim’s Bakery.

Be sure to try all the dishes to get in on the delicious festivities.