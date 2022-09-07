8 great Mid-Autumn Festival events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Mid-Autumn Festival, Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival.
Whatever you call it, one of the most important holidays in the Chinese Lunar Calendar is happening on Saturday, September 10, and there are many fun events happening in Metro Vancouver to discover.
The Moon Festival originated over 3,000 years ago and is believed to bring good luck, a bountiful harvest, and lifelong happiness. The traditional Chinese festival in celebration of the moon happens on the eighth month and 15th day in the Chinese Lunar calendar.
From community celebrations to an immersive journey to the stars, here are eight great Mid-Autumn events to check out this year. Save room for the mooncakes!
Light Up Chinatown!
What: The second annual Light Up Chinatown! is happening from September 10 to 11 at 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in the historic cultural neighbourhood.
Everyone is invited to enjoy a full weekend of live entertainment, food experiences, and stunning lights and lantern decorations around Chinatown during the Mid-Autumn Festival.
When: September 10 to 11, 2022
Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)
Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown
Cost: Free
Pieces of the Moon: Culture and Science of the Mid-Autumn Festival
What: The Chinese Canadian Museum and the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre present an immersive show in the Planetarium Star Theatre exploring ancient Chinese folklores of the Moon and the latest lunar science. Guests will go on a journey to the Moon and learn the significance of the Mid-Autumn Festival while hearing narrated stories about the Moon goddess Chang’e, and her companion, the jade rabbit.
When: September 9, 2022
Time: 7 to 8:30 pm
Where: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre – 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver
Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online
Mid Autumn Moon Family Day
What: Coquitlam Heritage hosts a Mid Autumn Moon Family Day celebration at Mackin House this weekend. The event will feature a mooncake-making demo, music and dance, crafts and story time, and more for all ages. Everyone is invited to learn about the customs and traditions of the festival.
When: September 10, 2022
Time: 11:30 am to 3 pm
Where: Coquitlam Heritage at Mackin House – 1116 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam
Cost: Free
Tea Cubed Patisserie Mid-Autumn Festival Pop-Up
What: Tea Cubed Patisserie is a collaborative dessert brand composed of three local companies: Niche Creamery, Thirstea Beverages, and Kukki Jar. Tea Cubed Patisserie will be bringing its one-of-a-kind treats to the Burnaby Station Square PriceSmart Foods for an exclusive Mid-Autumn Festival pop-up.
On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, you’ll be able to try the local brand’s signature ice cream puffs with milk tea slushies in two different varieties: white peach ice cream puff with oolong milk tea slush, and salted egg yolk ice cream puff with London Fog slush.
When: September 9 to 11
Time: Fridays and Saturdays from 1 pm to 5:30 pm and 7 pm to 9:30 pm; Sundays from noon to 5:30 pm
Where: Burnaby PriceSmart Foods — 4650 Kingsway, Burnaby
Discover Chinese Canadian legacies at Vancouver Chinatown Storytelling Centre
What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre is one of the flagship projects of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. Visitors can explore stations that wrap around the walls that unravel the stories through photos, artifacts, and descriptive panels in English and Chinese. Each station also comes with large touch screens that enable visitors to learn through audio and visual mediums.
Other highlights include a room replicating the 1906-opened Chinatown photography studio of Yucho Chow, a Chinese-inspired pagoda phone booth, and a theatre space within the centre of the gallery that projects Chinese Canadian voices and their stories. And make sure to stop by Foo Hung Curios during your visit.
When: Thursday to Monday (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays)
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: $10-$12.50. Free for members and children 5 years old and younger. Reserve tickets online
Moon Rabbits Meet n Treat with Rabbitats
What: Rabbitats Rescue Society is hosting a Moon Rabbits Meet n Treat at Lavendarland in Richmond to coincide with the Mid-Autumn Festival. Meet all the adorable rabbits and celebrate the Moon (or Jade) rabbit Chinese folklore and tradition. The event will provide domestic rabbit education as well as a bunny feeding area, a crafts and quiz table for kids, and rabbit-related sale items.
Where: Lavenderland, 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond
When: Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, 2022
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Tickets: Minimum $5 donation at the door
Mid-Autumn Moon Festival at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden
What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival with a variety of daytime and evening activities. Visit the popular Chinatown destination to enjoy storytelling and garden tours, mooncake tasting by Sungiven Foods, live cultural performances, and more.
When: September 10 to 11, 2022
Time: 10 am to 3 pm or 6 to 11 pm
Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden – 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Cost: Daytime and Evening by donation, starting at $5 for the day and $10 for the evening
PoCo Mid-Autumn Festival
What: The Tri-City Chinese Community Society, PoCo Heritage and members of the Port Coquitlam Vietnamese community welcome everyone to their Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Leigh Square. There will be a variety of live entertainment including Chinese and Vietnamese folk dances, dragon and lion dances, and Kung Fu. The festival will also have a community market and calligraphy activities.
When: September 10, 2022
Time: 1 to 6 pm
Where: Leigh Square, Port Coquitlam
Cost: Free