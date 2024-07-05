Justin Bieber is reportedly getting ready to take the stage in India for a gig with a pretty sweet paycheque.

The Canadian pop star is rumoured to have been hired as a wedding singer, performing at the luxurious nuptials of 29-year-old Anant Ambani, the son of an Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani.

According to People, Bieber arrived in Mumbai on July 5.

Anant is set to wed his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant, 29, the daughter of another Indian billionaire named Viren Merchant.

The couple has been celebrating their upcoming wedding for months, and of course, they’ve pulled out all the stops, as billionaires do.

In March, Anant and Radhika made headlines after Rihanna performed at their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The singer was reportedly paid somewhere between US$8 to $9 million, according to an estimate by India Today.

Other big names on the guest list included former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, former Australian PM Kevin Rudd, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Then in June, the Ambani family hosted a four-day pre-wedding European cruise making stops in Rome, Portofino, and Cannes.

Vanity Fair reports that the official wedding celebrations will take place from July 12 to 14 at the Ambani’s 27-storey home and Jio Convention Center, which is also owned by the family and can accommodate up to 16,000 people.

Traditional Indian weddings are usually days-long affairs. It’s unclear what date Bieber will perform, but some reports say he will be paid a whopping US$10 million for his appearance.

There may also be another Canadian performer at the festivities as Punjabi singer and recent Juno award winner Karan Aujla is rumoured to be singing at one of the couple’s pre-wedding events.

If you’re wondering how the Ambanis have all this money, Mukesh is the chairman and managing director of conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited.

According to Forbes, he’s worth a staggering US$123.3 billion. At the time of this report, the senior Ambani is the 11th wealthiest person on the planet.

It’s not the first time the family made headlines for its over-the-top celebrations: in 2018, Beyoncé performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Ambani’s daughter, Isha.

Daily Hive has reached out to Bieber’s publicist for further comment.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre