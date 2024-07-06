Woman, 65, dies at Rolling Stones concert, says Vancouver police

Police have confirmed that a woman has died at the Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver.

A representative for the Vancouver Police Department told Daily Hive in an email that a 65-year-old woman “went into medical distress from a pre-existing medical issue she had.”

“The cause of her death was not the result of a crime,” they stated.

No additional information was released.

The Rolling Stones performed at BC Place on Friday, July 5, and Vancouver was the only Canadian city in their “Stones Tour’24 Hackney Diamonds.”