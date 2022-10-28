13 Michelin Guide Vancouver restaurants you can order delivery from

Holy moly foodies, Michelin Guide Vancouver restaurant selections have finally been revealed.

All this excitement around such a monumental event has made us pretty hungry. If you feel the same, no worries, there’s a way you can quickly and easily get Michelin-approved grub delivered right to your door.

There are over 10 restaurants from the Vancouver guide currently available on DoorDash, which means you can chow down on these top-notch eats from the comfort of your own home.

To see the full list of all of the Michelin Guide Vancouver restaurant selections, head here.