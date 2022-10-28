13 Michelin Guide Vancouver restaurants you can order delivery from
Oct 28 2022, 2:58 pm
Holy moly foodies, Michelin Guide Vancouver restaurant selections have finally been revealed.
All this excitement around such a monumental event has made us pretty hungry. If you feel the same, no worries, there’s a way you can quickly and easily get Michelin-approved grub delivered right to your door.
There are over 10 restaurants from the Vancouver guide currently available on DoorDash, which means you can chow down on these top-notch eats from the comfort of your own home.
- Chef’s Choice Chinese Cuisine – Recommended restaurants
- Dynasty Seafood Restaurant – Recommended restaurants
- Fiorino, Italian Street Food – Bib Gourmand
- Homer St. Cafe and Bar – Recommended restaurants
- iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House – One Star
- Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer – Bib Gourmand
- Nammos Estiatorio – Recommended restaurants
- Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant – Recommended restaurants
- New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant – Recommended restaurants
- Nightshade – Bib Gourmand
- Ophelía – Recommended restaurants
- Per se Social Corner – Recommended restaurants
- Vij’s – Bib Gourmand
To see the full list of all of the Michelin Guide Vancouver restaurant selections, head here.