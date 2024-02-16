Prince Harry is keeping his relationship and his father’s health fairly private as he visits Canada this week.

Harry is in British Columbia alongside Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and was asked how he’s doing since learning of his father’s cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the Duke of Sussex shared his support for his father and said he would like to see him soon.

“Any illness, any sickness, brings families together”

“I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he told ABC News’ Will Reeve as the pair checked out the facilities in Whistler.

But he wasn’t overly candid and kept the matter fairly short in his responses.

“Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis — again, the strength of the family unit coming together,” Harry said. “So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

It’s reported that he saw his father earlier this month, the first time the prince and King Charles III had visited in person since his coronation in the spring. However, the Duchess did not attend the coronation nor the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple has been private with the details as to whether a feud is ongoing.

Prince Harry takes to the skeleton track in BC

Harry and Meghan have been in BC for the last few days, and part of that trip included Harry taking a fast ride on the skeleton track Thursday in Whistler as part of the ongoing events ahead of the Invictus Games, which will be in BC next year.

The games are a sporting competition for injured or sick veterans and service members and were started by the prince following his own military career, where he spent some of it in Canada, predominately in Alberta.

During their time in Whistler, the couple also met with a number of Invictus competitors, including Canadian Mark Beare, Ivan Morera from the USA, and competitors from other participating nations, including Romania, Estonia, Australia and Germany.

Photos and videos of Meghan watching and filming have been shared widely online by both adoring royal watchers and critics.

Harry: “Let’s keep going till the sun goes down” Supporter: “Meghan you godda go!” Princess Meghan: “No Way!” lol Harry: “You Go!” Prince Harry and Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex humor is everything❤️ I see why these stanking h@es mad.#InvictusGames #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/zLrIv2ZWPQ — ♛𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧♛® (@SussexSquad__) February 16, 2024

They also attended a wheelchair basketball game on the traditional territory of the Lil’wat Nation at the Mount Currie Community Centre.

The Duke and Duchess received a traditional welcome and were presented symbolic gifts for their family, including a traditional basket, which takes over a year to make. They also received an art piece carved out of cedar.

What’s next on the agenda for Harry and Meghan?

The pair are spending a sunny Friday in Vancouver as they meet with more athletes ahead of the games.

Prince Harry was snapped in an animated photo at the Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver next to Canadian crooner and BC’s own Michael Bublé as the pair meet curlers.

They were also spotted enjoying a romantic Valentine’s week dinner last night at the popular restaurant Vij’s, and they snapped a photo with the celebrity chef himself.

The couple is expected to head back to their home in the U.S. following today’s activities, but royal watchers are certainly keeping their eyes peeled if they decide to stick around Canada for a bit longer.