John Cena spotted working out at Metro Vancouver gym

Stars. They like to hit the gym just like us.

That’s what Port Coquitlam resident Chris Skelly learned Friday when he spotted John Cena at his local gym around 1 pm.

It’s Skelly’s birthday today, and while he initially felt hesitant to approach the celebrity, he did because his seven-year-old nephew is a massive fan. As it turned out, Cena was all too happy to pose for a photo.

Skelly immediately sent it to his brother-in-law, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West.

“This is what I’m always telling people — Port Coquitlam is the place to be,” West told Daily Hive. “If it’s good enough for John Cena, that’s saying something.”

Skelly told West the star was “a really nice guy” and very approachable. They’re not revealing the name of the gym to protect Cena’s privacy for future workouts.

“Welcome to PoCo,” West tweeted after Skelly’s encounter.

When the champ is here, he rolls into @CityofPoCo! My bro-in-law grabbed a pic with @JohnCena during his work out here in Port Coquitlam. Welcome to PoCo! #YouCantSeeMe 👋 #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/8PTiiVtvQa — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) February 16, 2024

Cena is an American actor and professional wrestler, and he’s married to Vancouverite Shay Shariatzadeh. She’s a University of British Columbia graduate and worked as a product manager at a software company at the time of their 2020 wedding.

Daily Hive has reached out to ask what type of workout the wrestling superstar was doing.