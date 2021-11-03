$1,600 meal: The most expensive Uber Eats orders in Canada revealed

Uber Eats has revealed its third annual Cravings Report for 2021, and it looks like Canadians really love to spend big on their food.

In the new report released on Wednesday, Uber Eats listed a bunch of categories from pickiest eaters by city to big tippers on orders.

As for the most expensive orders for the year, they’ve listed that too!

In first place for the city with the most expensive Uber Eats order is Vancouver at $1,600, Montreal in second with $1,300, and Toronto in third with a $1,200 order.

Curious to find out which restaurants filled the orders?

In an email to Daily Hive, a representative of the Uber Eats report shared that Vancouver’s Gotham Steakhouse and Cocktail Bar received the massive order.

You might also like: These are the pickiest cities in Canada according to Uber Eats

Air Canada reveals Canada's Best New Restaurants 2021

IKEA food delivery is now a thing and you can get it across Canada

As for Montreal, employees at the Poulet Rouge mall, at CF Promenades St-Bruno, were faced with the task of fulfilling the $1,300 order.

And in Toronto, street-style Thai food restaurant, Jatujak in Scarborough, had to cook up $1,200 worth of delicious cuisine for their order.

You can check here for the full report and all the findings Uber Eats compiled this year.