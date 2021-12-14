8 spots in Metro Vancouver to frolic in the snow
When we see snow in the forecast, we can’t help but get excited. But where is the best place to walk, play, and frolic in the snow in Vancouver?
We’re rounding up a few of the best areas, parks, and secret spots you have to seek out the next time there’s a big dump of snow in Vancouver.
Where to see snow in Vancouver
UBC Campus
Even if you don’t go for the annual snowball fight, UBC’s high elevation makes it a great place to go in the snow. Whether you wander through Pacific Spirit Park or snap pics of beautiful campus buildings covered in snow – it’s a romantic place for a snowy walk.
Queen Elizabeth Park
Not only is Queen Elizabeth Park a treat to explore in the snow, but it’s also where you can get some of the best views of the snow-covered city! Plus, if you get chilly, then you might be able to warm up inside the tropical Bloedel Conservatory or grab a bite at Seasons in the Park restaurant.
Capilano River Regional Park
Even when the City of Vancouver doesn’t see a flake, there’s often some white stuff on the North Shore, and this park is the place to be.
The Seawall
Where else in the world can you walk a 28 km seaside path in the snow? Vancouver’s Seawall is one of the most magical places in the city to watch the flakes fall.
Shaughnessy
Wander the quiet Shaughnessy neighbourhood to find beautiful homes and hidden parks covered in snow. Plus, with almost no car traffic around, it’s the perfect place to take photos of snowy streets.
China Creek Park
If you’re looking for a place in the city to go sledding, tobogganing, or just need to run around a big field of grass covered in snow, this East Vancouver hidden gem is the spot.
Ambleside Park
Ambleside Park gives you some of the best views of Stanley Park and the Lions Gate Bridge twinkling in the snow.
SFU Campus
When there’s snow in the forecast, usually the first place it falls is the SFU campus in Burnaby. You’re almost guaranteed to see some snow here in the winter!