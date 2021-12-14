9 Canadian-based companies making cruelty-free winter coats

Temperatures are dropping and winter is on the way, so it’s time to bundle up!

If you’re looking for a cruelty-free winter coat for yourself, or as a gift for a loved one, animal advocates are finding more fashion companies have been going fur and feather free in recent years.

We’ve gathered some Canadian-based companies making cruelty-free winter coats that are sure to give you the warm and fuzzies this season without the expense to animals.

Description: Montreal-based Alpine North makes coats that are 100 per cent free of animal products for all genders. It says online, it uses a vegan down alternative to trap heat inside and uses faux fur trimming.

Website: alpinenorth.com

Description: Noize says it’s always cruelty-free, and PETA approved. It uses vegan fur, leather, and wool, as well as a fill made out of recycled water bottles. For an added layer of protection from cold weather, Noize also uses wind and water resistant fabrics, according to its website.

Website: noize.com

Description: Toronto-based and made in Canada, Wuxly is another company opting to make warm winter coats without any animal products. Online it says it uses Primaloft, polyester insulation, as well as eco-friendly and recycled materials. To boot — Wuxly has been offering a five year warranty for its outerwear since its FW 2017 collection.

Website: wuxly.com

Description: Frank And Oak has released cruelty-free items, including parkas and puffers for men and women. It uses recycled polyester and featherless insulation for their coats to keep you warm, with a variety of short and long styles to choose from online.

Website: ca.frankandoak.com

Description: Known for its vegan leather accessories, MATT & NAT also makes cruelty-free winter coats. You’ll find a selection of puffer jackets, mid and short length, as well as vegan-wool coats for the winter. For those wet and not so cold days, there’s some raincoats for you to consider as well.

Website: mattandnat.com

Description: Vancouver-based tentree creates sustainable fashion using eco-friendly and recycled materials, including cruelty-free insulation for its winter coats. Plus, with a goal to plant one billion trees by 2030, it says online when you purchase an item, it will plant 10 trees.

Website: tentree.ca

Description: Woodpecker is based in Toronto and makes vegan parkas for men, women, and kids. It says online it uses a bio-based technological material called Sustans as an alternative to down, which it says is also breathable, lightweight, and moisture resistant.

Website: woodpeckercoats.com

Description: “Mean products. Kind Materials.” That is how For All Kind describes its outerwear online. This Toronto-based company says it uses vegan materials to create timeless winter coats. It has you covered with parkas, bomber, and sherpa jackets.

Website: forallkind.com

Description: Montreal-based Norden is another Canadian company PETA-certified. Not only does this brand avoid using animal products, it also has the planet on its mind by using recycled materials for all of its outerwear to keep you warm and dry.

Website: nordenproject.com