SFU cancels some Burnaby campus exams due to snow

Simon Fraser University cancelled some final exams at its Burnaby campus Tuesday as snow piled on the high-elevation campus.
The school said it’s rescheduling noon exams and notified students about an hour and a half beforehand at 10:30 am.
The school has not yet made a decision about exams that are taking place later in the afternoon.
Online exams will continue as scheduled.
Alert – Due to current weather conditions, 12pm SFU Burnaby campus exams will be rescheduled. Virtual exams and exams on other campuses continue. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/SrDDuPVVHv
— Simon Fraser University (@SFU) December 14, 2021
Some Canadian universities, including the University of Victoria and Queen’s University, have moved all exams online due to COVID-19.
Both SFU and the University of British Columbia told Daily Hive that there are no plans to move exams online due to COVID-19.
With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali