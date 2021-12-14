SFU cancels some Burnaby campus exams due to snow

Simon Fraser University cancelled some final exams at its Burnaby campus Tuesday as snow piled on the high-elevation campus.

The school said it’s rescheduling noon exams and notified students about an hour and a half beforehand at 10:30 am.

The school has not yet made a decision about exams that are taking place later in the afternoon.

Online exams will continue as scheduled.

Alert – Due to current weather conditions, 12pm SFU Burnaby campus exams will be rescheduled. Virtual exams and exams on other campuses continue. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/SrDDuPVVHv — Simon Fraser University (@SFU) December 14, 2021

Some Canadian universities, including the University of Victoria and Queen’s University, have moved all exams online due to COVID-19.

Both SFU and the University of British Columbia told Daily Hive that there are no plans to move exams online due to COVID-19.

With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali