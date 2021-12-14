NewsWeather

SFU cancels some Burnaby campus exams due to snow

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Dec 14 2021, 7:28 pm
SFU cancels some Burnaby campus exams due to snow
@SFU/Twitter

Simon Fraser University cancelled some final exams at its Burnaby campus Tuesday as snow piled on the high-elevation campus.

The school said it’s rescheduling noon exams and notified students about an hour and a half beforehand at 10:30 am.

The school has not yet made a decision about exams that are taking place later in the afternoon.

Online exams will continue as scheduled.

Some Canadian universities, including the University of Victoria and Queen’s University, have moved all exams online due to COVID-19.

Both SFU and the University of British Columbia told Daily Hive that there are no plans to move exams online due to COVID-19.

With files from Daily Hive’s Amir Ali

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT