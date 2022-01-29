BC reports nearly 1,000 hospitalizations with over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials announced on Friday that there have been 2,137 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 321,043.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 30,515 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 990 (+13) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 141 (+0) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 740 new cases, 12,928 total active cases

740 new cases, 12,928 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 394 new cases, 6,788 total active cases

394 new cases, 6,788 total active cases Interior Health: 569 new cases, 7,969 total active cases

569 new cases, 7,969 total active cases Northern Health: 170 new cases, 1,170 total active cases

170 new cases, 1,170 total active cases Island Health: 264 new cases, 1,654 total active cases

264 new cases, 1,654 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, six total active cases

There have been nine new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,597 deaths in the province.

There have been seven new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 58 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 89.8% (4,474,039) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.8% (4,174,992) have received their second dose.

The update on cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status is unavailable. The following data is from Wednesday:

From January 18 to January 24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.2% of cases, and from January 11 to January 24, they accounted for 29.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (January 18 to January 24) – Total 13,400



Not vaccinated: 2,996 (22.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 778 (5.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 9,626 (71.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 11 to January 24) – Total 1,328



Not vaccinated: 334 (25.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 63 (4.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 931 (70.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 18 to January 24)

Not vaccinated: 410.5

Partially vaccinated: 201.6

Fully vaccinated: 233.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 11 to January 24)