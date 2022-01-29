BC reports nearly 1,000 hospitalizations with over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia health officials announced on Friday that there have been 2,137 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 321,043.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 30,515 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 990 (+13) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 141 (+0) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
- Fraser Health: 740 new cases, 12,928 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 394 new cases, 6,788 total active cases
- Interior Health: 569 new cases, 7,969 total active cases
- Northern Health: 170 new cases, 1,170 total active cases
- Island Health: 264 new cases, 1,654 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, six total active cases
There have been nine new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,597 deaths in the province.
There have been seven new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 58 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 89.8% (4,474,039) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.8% (4,174,992) have received their second dose.
The update on cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status is unavailable. The following data is from Wednesday:
From January 18 to January 24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.2% of cases, and from January 11 to January 24, they accounted for 29.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 18 to January 24) – Total 13,400
- Not vaccinated: 2,996 (22.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 778 (5.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 9,626 (71.8%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 11 to January 24) – Total 1,328
- Not vaccinated: 334 (25.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 63 (4.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 931 (70.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 18 to January 24)
- Not vaccinated: 410.5
- Partially vaccinated: 201.6
- Fully vaccinated: 233.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 11 to January 24)
- Not vaccinated: 85.2
- Partially vaccinated: 51.4
- Fully vaccinated: 20