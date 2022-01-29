"Loved by everyone": Slain Metro Vancouver mom of 3 remembered

Following the death of Ramina Shah, a 32-year-old mother of three and budding real estate agent from Maple Ridge, her realty office is remembering her bright light.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), Shah was identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in a parking lot in Coquitlam on Thursday afternoon.

Stonehaus Realty, a Coquitlam-based agency, shared a statement with Daily Hive that about her life and her connection to the company.

“Ramina Shah, a loved member of the Stonehaus family, was the type of person that lit up a room, her presence and outgoing personality was loved by everyone.

“She was dedicated to starting her new career in real estate while at the same time being an amazing mom to three young children.

“Our hearts are broken by this tragedy and our prayers and thoughts are with her family and kids.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ramina shah (@raminashahrealty)

IHIT said that Shah was initially transported to hospital but died a short time later.

Now, police want help to identify any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the stabbing at a parking lot on Austin Avenue in Coquitlam.

They’re looking for witnesses and dash cam footage from anyone who would have been in the area between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm on January 27, when investigators believe the stabbing occurred.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-877-551-IHIT or email [email protected]

With files from Amir Ali.