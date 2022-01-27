Vancouver's fog is so thick right now you can't see city buildings (PHOTOS)

Environment Canada has re-instated a fog advisory for Metro Vancouver as another layer of thick ground-level clouds formed over the city Wednesday evening.
The fog was so thick overnight that some downtown residents couldn’t even see their neighbours — and visibility was only slightly better in the morning.
Canada’s weather agency said conditions could make for dangerous driving, but it’s also made for some pretty epic photo opportunities.
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Vancouver every day since Sunday. But apparently, it’s still sunny in the mountains above the fog layer.
SFU and condos rising above the fog this morning as we took off #vancouver pic.twitter.com/FwPeQZ5oqj
— Sean from Fitzroy (@SeanSta27818605) January 27, 2022
The fog in Vancouver is intense right now. Foghorns are sounding off every 15 seconds, sounds like the 2010 World Cup pic.twitter.com/pzh2piQUdU
— Matthew Colenbrander (@mcol_) January 27, 2022
Landing in Vancouver in the early evening fog. pic.twitter.com/smRNBjbFDh
— Mark Scott (@onedarwinian) January 27, 2022
The fog should dissipate later in the morning on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.