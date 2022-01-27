NewsWeather

Vancouver's fog is so thick right now you can't see city buildings (PHOTOS)

Jan 27 2022, 5:26 pm
Environment Canada has re-instated a fog advisory for Metro Vancouver as another layer of thick ground-level clouds formed over the city Wednesday evening.

The fog was so thick overnight that some downtown residents couldn’t even see their neighbours — and visibility was only slightly better in the morning.

Canada’s weather agency said conditions could make for dangerous driving, but it’s also made for some pretty epic photo opportunities.

 

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Vancouver every day since Sunday. But apparently, it’s still sunny in the mountains above the fog layer.

Grouse Mountain

Grouse Mountain

Cypress Mountain

Cypress Mountain

 

The fog should dissipate later in the morning on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

 

