How to get around Metro Vancouver during the public transit strike

Every day, on average, roughly one million boardings are recorded on TransLink’s public transit system across Metro Vancouver.

Out of these volumes, 62% use the buses, 26% use the combined SkyTrain Expo and Millennium lines, 10% use SkyTrain Canada Line, 1% use SeaBus, and a fraction of a percentage use West Coast Express.

If the strike of public transit workers goes ahead as planned starting on the morning of Monday, January 22, it will impact at least all TransLink bus and SeaBus services operated by Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC).

The walkout would begin at 3 am Monday, and continue for at least 48 hours — until at least Wednesday morning.

Although this is a dispute between 180 supervisors for the bus and SeaBus system, who are represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 4500, the shutdown of services starting Monday could spread to SkyTrain and other public transit services due to labour solidarity.

On Sunday, CUPE 7000, the union representing SkyTrain’s workers on the Expo and Millennium lines, told their members to not cross the picket lines if the bus operations supervisors under CUPE 4500 are seen striking outside SkyTrain facilities, and instead urged the SkyTrain workers to join the strike.

Currently, there are two main disruption scenarios that could play out: no CMBC-operated bus and SeaBus services; or no CMBC-operated bus and SeaBus services, and no service on SkyTrain’s Expo and Millennium lines.

If the worst case scenario for passengers plays out, the labour action could ripple across not only the bus and SeaBus network, but SkyTrain Expo Line and SkyTrain Millennium Line. It remains to be seen whether SkyTrain Canada Line, West Coast Express, and West Vancouver Blue Bus services could be impacted.

As of the current conditions, the official notification of the shutdown of any services might not come until the early morning hours of Monday. During the Fall 2019 labour unrest, a full shutdown of SkyTrain’s Expo and Millennium lines was cancelled shortly after 4 am, when both sides reached a contract, but there were some initial impacts to services that morning due to the short notice.

Post-secondary institutions across the region have already indicated they will continue classes virtually, online, if public transit services are disrupted by labour action. This will reduce the demand on alternative transportation services.

Here are some alternative options for getting around Metro Vancouver with significantly reduced/no public transit service levels:

SkyTrain services?

At the time of writing, there is no official shutdown notice of SkyTrain Expo Line, SkyTrain Millennium Line, and SkyTrain Canada Line services, but this could change. The Expo and Millennium lines are one system under TransLink’s BC Rapid Transit Company (BCRTC) and CUPE 7000, while the Canada Line is under SNC Lavalin’s ProTransBC and BC General Employees’ Union.

SkyTrain could be one alternative way to get around the region, instead of buses. With the shutdown of buses, it could be less busy and crowded on the trains, given that a significant proportion of SkyTrain ridership comes from passengers transferring between buses and SkyTrain stations.

West Vancouver Blue Bus

If the separately operated West Vancouver Blue Bus is operational and not impacted by labour solidarity, it could be an alternative for some bus and SeaBus trips.

For instance, North Shore residents could potentially get across Burrard Inlet to reach downtown Vancouver by using the No. 250 (or No. 250A) Vancouver/Horseshoe Bay/Dundarave, No. 253 Vancouver/Park Royal/Caulfeild, or No. 254 Vancouver/Park Royal/British Properties. These routes cross the Lions Gate Bridge.

West Coast Express

If TransLink’s West Coast Express commuter rail service is operational, it could be an alternative for some types of trips. The West Coast Express operates on weekdays only, during the peak directions of westbound in the morning peak period and eastbound in the evening peak period, with five scheduled train departures during each of these two peak periods.

The commuter rail’s stations are Mission, Port Haney, Maple Meadows, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam Central, Moody Centre, and Waterfront.

The West Coast Express stations of Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam Central are also stations of SkyTrain Millennium Line. Park-and-ride facilities can also be found at most West Coast Express stations, including at Coquitlam Central and Moody Centre.

Driving your own car; park-and-ride

Obviously, driving to your destination is another major alternative, especially if you already own a car.

A number of SkyTrain and West Coast Express stations have park-and-ride facilities, with parking rates ranging from free to up to $4.00 per day.

At some station locations, within walking distance, there are some public streets or other locations where cars can be legally parked for an extensive period in a day.

Alternatively, perhaps you could get dropped off by family or friends at a SkyTrain or West Coast Express station.

Carpooling

Consider carpooling apps such as Poparide, which is one of the most-used carpooling apps in the country. It is a safe and convenient platform to carpooling — like Airbnb but for sharing rides. The prices are generally affordable.

Also consider online communities where carpools are being organized, such as university student groups on Facebook.

Car share

Consider using Evo Car Share, which has a free-floating geographical “home zone” service area covering Vancouver, New Westminster, and North Vancouver City, and as of earlier this month, this home zone has been expanded to Burnaby’s western residential neighbourhoods of Burnaby Heights, Willington Heights, and Metrotown. Evo Car Share added 160 vehicles for its recent Burnaby expansion, growing its fleet size to 2,300 vehicles across Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria.

Evo Car Share also has parking lots at UBC’s Point Grey campus, Vancouver International Airport, BCIT’s Burnaby campus, Park Royal shopping centre, Capilano University’s main North Vancouver campus, SFU Burnaby campus, and Surrey City Centre.

Modo Car Share is another option, although as a two-way, round-trip service, it offers less flexibility compared to a free-floating service. As of Summer 2023, it has grown to a fleet size of 1,000 vehicles, which are typically found in the parking lots of buildings.

One key car share marketplace difference since the Fall 2019 transit strike: Car2Go/Share Now’s exodus from Metro Vancouver in 2020 reduced Metro Vancouver’s free-floating car share capacity by 1,200 vehicles. But since then, Evo Car Share has stepped up by significantly boosting the size of its fleet, and has so far largely replaced the void in capacity left by Car2Go/Share Now.

But needless to say, expect a surge in demand for car share services due to the transit strike.

Taxis, Uber, and Lyft

Expect extraordinary demand for point-to-point transportation services, such as taxis, Uber, and Lyft.

There are numerous taxi companies across Metro Vancouver, including the City of Vancouver’s Yellow Cab, Vancouver Taxi, MacLure’s Cabs, and Black Top & Checker Cabs. There are roughly 2,000 taxi vehicles across Metro Vancouver, with roughly half situated within the City of Vancouver.

Then, there is ridehailing, dominated by Uber and Lyft. During the last major transit labour service disruptions in Fall 2019, both ridehailing options were not made available in Metro Vancouver yet (Uber and Lyft launched in late January 2020). This time around, if there are major service disruptions, both services could potentially help fill some of the gap. As of early 2022, over 11,500 vehicles across the Lower Mainland were registered to operate for ridehailing, and this number has likely grown significantly ever since.

But with higher demand, Uber and Lyft could see surge pricing — higher prices, unlike flat-rate taxis.

Cycling and e-scooters

Get around with your privately-owned bike or a bike share service, like Mobi Bike Share within the City of Vancouver, which recently expanded its services to UBC.

Cycling could also be made to complete the “last mile” of your trip, such as to/from a SkyTrain station, West Coast Express station, or another transportation service. Some Metro Vancouver municipalities also have e-scooter share services.

Perhaps you could even use another type of rolling device, such as a private e-scooter, which is legal to use in jurisdictions such as the City of Vancouver.

Foldable e-scooters are permitted onboard all TransLink vehicles, but not seated motorbike-type scooters.

TransLink permits bikes on SkyTrain, although the public transit authority notes passengers with bikes should be mindful of the periods when the trains are crowded.

Bikes are permitted on the Canada Line at all times. But on the Expo and Millennium lines, the devices are not allowed weekdays westbound between 7 am and 9 am, and eastbound between 4 pm and 6 pm. Bike trailers are banned, but two-wheeled electric or gas-powered scooters are okay.

Bike lockers and secured bike parking rooms can be found at select locations across the TransLink network.

With that said, some roads are still slick from last week’s heavy snowfall, and the forecast calls for heavy rainfall over the next few days. This presents less than ideal conditions for cycling/rolling.

Walking

If you’re not in a rush and the destination is within a walkable distance, and the weather isn’t atrocious, maybe give walking a try.

Stay home?

If you’re able to work from home, consider staying home — even if you’ve been staying home since last week’s heavy snowfall. However, this isn’t an option for many workers in the service industry, and frontline workers.

This is an edited and revised 2024 version of a guide originally written for the Fall 2019 transit strike disruptions.