Vancouver's Mobi bike share system now expanded to UBC campus

For the first time ever, the Mobi public bike share system now has an added service area outside the municipal boundaries of the City of Vancouver.

Mobi by Rogers, previously known as Mobi by Shaw, has just made its initial expansion onto the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) Point Grey campus.

Mia Kohout, the General Manger of Vancouver Bike Share, told Daily Hive Urbanized their first three stations can now be found adjacent to Irving K. Barber Learning Centre, War Memorial Gymnasium, and Pharmaceutical Services.

The expansion uses e-bikes to provide students, faculty, staff, residents, and other users with an easier ride across campus or even long distances to/from Vancouver. More specifically, 100 e-bikes have been added for this UBC service area expansion.

An additional seven stations will be installed on campus by Summer 2024, bringing the total number of Mobi stations at UBC to 10, and the combined docking capacity will grow to over 200 e-bikes.

“UBC is proud to be supporting the expansion of Mobi by Rogers to the UBC Vancouver campus as part of our continuing work to enable and encourage more active and sustainable transportation choices,” said Adam Hyslop, Manager of Transportation Planning for UBC, in a statement.

This Mobi expansion at UBC is supported by $500,000 in funding from the provincial government, which announced the contribution in early 2023.

“With the successful introduction of e-bikes and an ever-increasing number of riders, we eagerly anticipate the expansion of bike share to UBC this fall, and look forward to the continued growth of the Mobi by Rogers bike share network,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

According to the operator, Mobi reached the milestone of recording its five millionth ride in August 2023, and over 450,000 unique users have also been recorded to date. Based on their surveys, one-in-five trips on the bike share system replaces a trip that would have otherwise been taken by car.

Currently, the bike share system has a fleet of 2,000 pedal bikes, 600 e-bikes, and 250 stations.

In 2022, Mobi completed a major expansion, enabling it to cover nearly half of the City of Vancouver’s geographical area. Last year’s expansion also included the deployment of the fleet’s first 500 e-bikes.

With Shaw Communications under the new ownership of Rogers Communications, the system now formally carries Rogers’ name and distinctive branding, with the conversion from blue to red and the application of the Rogers logo on the bikes and stations to be carried out through 2024.

Earlier this year, Evolve public e-bike share, which is owned and operated by BCAA’s Evo Car Share, launched its new service at Simon Fraser University’s (SFU) Burnaby Mountain campus with an initial fleet of 30 e-bikes and nine designated parking zones.