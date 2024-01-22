Metro Vancouver’s two largest post-secondary institutions have informed students and faculty that in-person classes on campus may be moved online or provided “asynchronously” for the duration of the public transit strike impacting bus services.

Both the University of British Columbia (UBC) and Simon Fraser University (SFU) have indicated that their campuses in the region will remain open, but students and faculty should look for communications on the morning of Monday, January 22 on whether alternate learning session arrangements will be made.

If it goes ahead, the potential strike will start at 3 am on Monday, with 180 bus operations supervisors with TransLink’s Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) walking off the job, resulting in a full shutdown of bus and SeaBus services across Metro Vancouver. These supervisors coordinate, manage, and lead thousands of bus drivers, engineers, mechanics, and other workers.

At the time of writing, negotiations between CMBC and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 4500 — the union representing the 180 bus operations supervisors — is ongoing, after resuming the bargaining process yesterday. A final decision on whether the full walkout and shutdown of bus and SeaBus services — based on whether an agreement can be reached — could come as late as 3 am Monday.

UBC has indicated they will provide a status update and guidance at or before 6 am Monday.

SFU similarly notes classes could be continued online, asynchronously, or even cancelled. The university is also increasing the vehicle parking capacity at its campuses at Burnaby Mountain and Surrey.

“In preparation for this potential disruption, we are making every effort for classes to continue either online or asynchronously, however in some cases classes may need to be cancelled. Further information will be provided by instructors,” reads SFU’s bulletin ahead of the potential transit strike.

“Between extreme weather and possible transit action, we recognize this has been a challenging time for our community. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The majority of UBC and SFU students in Metro Vancouver rely on public transit to get to campus, particularly on buses for at least a part of their trip.

The potential for additional online classes follows the cancellation of in-person classes on multiple days last week due to heavy snowfall.

Other local post-secondary institutions such as British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and Capilano University have announced that there are no plans to change their learning and operations due to the transit strike, and classes and exams will proceed as scheduled.

If the transit strike goes ahead, it will continue for at least 48 hours — at least until Wednesday morning.

In an update at 5 pm Sunday (today), TransLink stated SkyTrain Expo Line, SkyTrain Millennium Line, SkyTrain Millennium Line, and West Coast Express will continue to operate as normal on Monday.

“At this time, CUPE Local 4500 can only legally picket bus and SeaBus,” continues TransLink’s update late Sunday afternoon. This is in response to CUPE 7000’s threat early Sunday morning that their members operating SkyTrain’s Expo and Millennium lines could also join the picket lines and shut down these train services, based on a plan by CUPE 4500 to picket outside SkyTrain facilities.