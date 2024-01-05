Evo Car Share "home zone" now expanded into some Burnaby areas

Evo Car Share has made its initial “home zone” expansion into some of Burnaby’s residential neighbourhoods.

The new home zone areas are Burnaby Heights, Willingdon Heights, and Metrotown, where members of the service can access the carshare vehicles through street parking and free metered parking.

This adds to Evo’s existing services found at designated parking lots at the Burnaby campuses of BCIT and SFU, as well as Metrotown and Brentwood.

Expanded Evo Car Share home zone in Metro Vancouver as of January 5, 2023:

Leading up to the Burnaby expansion, over the last few months, Evo expanded its carshare fleet by 160 vehicles, growing its size to 2,300 vehicles serving Vancouver, New Westminster, Victoria, other select areas, and now Burnaby. More vehicles will be added this spring to keep up with demand.

To commemorate the expansion, Evo is offering free memberships and driving minutes to all Burnaby residents, and existing members can receive a $25 credit by referring friends and family.

“We are thrilled to announce this expansion into Burnaby that will provide another option for people to get where they need to go,” said Amitis Khorsandi, director of Evo Car Share, in a statement. “Here at Evo, we are proud to grow our services that so many rely on every day.”

Evo’s latest geographic expansion was triggered by Burnaby City Council’s decision in early November 2023 to approve policies and regulations that enable carshare vehicles to park on public streets.