Here's Vancouver before and after the massive snowstorm (PHOTOS)

What a difference 24 hours can make for the amount of snow in Vancouver!

Yes, the city did receive some of the white stuff last week, and everyone was bundling up against the freezing cold temperatures. But it’s been a while since locals have seen this much snow.

Metro Vancouver got served a potentially record-setting dump of snow overnight and continued to see rapid snowfall Wednesday morning.

To give you a break from shovelling your walkways and to distract you while you’re waiting for the bus, here are some photos of Vancouver before and after this massive snowstorm. Stay warm, everyone!