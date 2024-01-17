NewsWeatherPhotosWinter

Here's Vancouver before and after the massive snowstorm (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 17 2024, 7:29 pm
Here's Vancouver before and after the massive snowstorm (PHOTOS)
Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

What a difference 24 hours can make for the amount of snow in Vancouver!

Yes, the city did receive some of the white stuff last week, and everyone was bundling up against the freezing cold temperatures. But it’s been a while since locals have seen this much snow.

Metro Vancouver got served a potentially record-setting dump of snow overnight and continued to see rapid snowfall Wednesday morning.

To give you a break from shovelling your walkways and to distract you while you’re waiting for the bus, here are some photos of Vancouver before and after this massive snowstorm. Stay warm, everyone!

Vancouver snow

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Vancouver snow

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Vancouver snow

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Vancouver snow

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Vancouver Snow

Daily Hive Staff

Vancouver Snow

Daily Hive Staff

Vancouver snow

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Vancouver snow

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Vancouver Snow

Daily Hive Staff

Vancouver Snow

Daily Hive Staff

Vancouver Snow

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Vancouver Snow

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ News
+ Weather
+ Photos
+ Winter
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop