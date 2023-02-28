The snow is sticking around a bit longer in Metro Vancouver – and more is on its way.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) currently has a snowfall warning in effect for all of Metro Vancouver, as the regions can expect another five to 10 cm of snow this morning and afternoon.

A quick look at the hourly forecast from ECCC shows that they expect it to snow until about 1 pm, when it’ll just be cloudy for a while before it starts to clear up slightly.

The temperature will stay above zero until after midnight.

So far this morning, the snow has been rapidly accumulating on the roads, heavily affecting morning rush hour traffic with difficult driving conditions and reduced visibility, said ECCC.

There is still a tiny bit of snow in the forecast for this week, with some possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Daily Hive spoke to ECCC meteorologist Trevor Smith, who said snow this late in the season isn’t unheard of.

“Certainly, winter is not over,” said Smith.

“I think the chances of continuing our wintry weather continuing fairly late into the season now is a bit more likely,” said Smith.

Smith pointed out that Vancouver had a significant snow event in mid-March 20 years ago, so it might be a good idea to keep all your winter gear handy until spring’s official arrival.