According to historical data, Vancouver could see more snow tomorrow than it has since 1938.

Vancouver Weather Records looked into that data, and if the forecast pans out, we could see the most snow that has ever fallen on February 28 tomorrow, since records began in 1938.

With 5cm of forecast snow, tomorrow could be #Vancouver‘s snowiest Feb 28th since records began in 1938. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/MAEAnOCTno — Vancouver Weather Records❄ (@YVR__Weather) February 27, 2023

Vancouver Weather Records says the city could see 5 cm of snow tomorrow, although Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says local amounts will be around 2 to 4 cm.

While it isn’t a lot of snow relative to our Canadian counterparts and compared to the snow we saw last week, it’s a lot for this time of year in Vancouver.

This follows a near record on February 26. Vancouver saw 6.7 cm of snowfall on Sunday, making it the second snowiest February 26 since records began in 1938.

There’s a chance of flurries Monday as well, with ECCC suggesting that local snowfall amounts could reach 2 cm, but there’s also a chance that we’ll see rain instead.

ECCC also has more snow or rain forecast for Thursday and Friday this week.

If you’re wondering which part of BC got hit with the most snow over the weekend, that honour goes to Squamish, which saw nearly 50 cm of snow, according to The Weather Network.

Don’t stash those shovels away just yet.