Here we snow again: Flurries come down on Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

We hope you enjoyed the short break Metro Vancouver got from the major snowfall this weekend because it’s back already.

It didn’t take long for light flurries around Metro Vancouver to turn into some major flakes this afternoon.

A special weather statement has since been declared for the region, as some areas may receive about 10 cm. However, most locations can expect 2 to 4 cm.

“There is a small scale low pressure system near Vancouver Island which will cause bands of flurries to cross the Metro Vancouver area overnight and Tuesday morning,” ECCC explained.

“The precipitation will be convective, and snowfall amounts will be highly variable by location. In addition, elevation and proximity to the ocean will affect snowfall amounts.”

This comes on the heels of some major snowfall this weekend, which resulted in around 10 to 30 cm of snow around the region.

Locals are being warned that their commute Tuesday will likely be affected by the winter weather.

“Prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions and stay up to date with current forecasts at weather.gc.ca or use the official Environment Canada app WeatherCAN.”

Weather Alert via @ECCCWeatherBC

Up to 10 cm of snow is expected across Metro #Vancouver this afternoon through Tuesday morning. https://t.co/n1XuNnbezt

Please be prepared, check @DriveBC and drive to conditions, if you have to drive at all. pic.twitter.com/VznjvvF7Zc — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 27, 2023

As usual, the snow blanketing across the region has made the area look like a winter wonderland.

So obviously, folks have to share photos and videos online.

Here’s what the snow looks like around Metro Vancouver:

Back where I began my Snow Day this morning. Snow rates are picking up. Vancouver PNE area. 230pm. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/KD8Ln6Rsnk — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) February 27, 2023

Jeezus effing Christ! Snowing yet again on Vancouver Island. Doggos will not be walked this afternoon in this – cannot see the glare ice under the snow. With osteoporosis a bad fall would be a really bad thing. Here’s hoping that everyone who has to drive home makes it safely! pic.twitter.com/IznLaYlRIN — Helen & her Orchestra (@shellacsister) February 27, 2023