Here we snow again: Flurries come down on Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Feb 27 2023, 11:06 pm
Amir Ali/Daily Hive

We hope you enjoyed the short break Metro Vancouver got from the major snowfall this weekend because it’s back already. 

It didn’t take long for light flurries around Metro Vancouver to turn into some major flakes this afternoon. 

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

A special weather statement has since been declared for the region, as some areas may receive about 10 cm. However, most locations can expect 2 to 4 cm. 

“There is a small scale low pressure system near Vancouver Island which will cause bands of flurries to cross the Metro Vancouver area overnight and Tuesday morning,” ECCC explained.

“The precipitation will be convective, and snowfall amounts will be highly variable by location. In addition, elevation and proximity to the ocean will affect snowfall amounts.”

This comes on the heels of some major snowfall this weekend, which resulted in around 10 to 30 cm of snow around the region. 

Locals are being warned that their commute Tuesday will likely be affected by the winter weather. 

“Prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions and stay up to date with current forecasts at weather.gc.ca or use the official Environment Canada app WeatherCAN.”

As usual, the snow blanketing across the region has made the area look like a winter wonderland. 

So obviously, folks have to share photos and videos online. 

Here’s what the snow looks like around Metro Vancouver: 

Nikitha Martins
