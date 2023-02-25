Planning to stay in and order online as you ride out Vancouver’s snow storm? Unfortunately, it looks like you’ll probably have to make your own meals because starting Saturday evening, DoorDash will be suspending services.

DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and has temporarily suspended operations, according to a release from the company. As a result, deliveries won’t be available from Saturday evening, February 25 to at least the morning of February 26.

Affected areas include North Vancouver, Vancouver, Coquitlam, Richmond, Surrey, Maple Ridge, Delta, White Rock, Langley City, Abbotsford, Mission, Squamish, Nanaimo, Lady Smith, Duncan, Victoria, Port Alberni, Courtenay, Powell River, Burnaby, and Campbell River.

According to the statement, the company decided on the precautionary measure due to the winter storm forecast that’s expected to bring dangerous “dangerous weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, ice, and below freezing temperature.”

A weather alert issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada stated that warnings in effect for heavy snow expected on Saturday night in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, and Sea to Sky highway between Squamish and Whistler.

Starting Saturday evening, residents can expect to see snowfall ranging from 15 to 25 cm and even up to 35 cm. The snow is “expected to ease early Sunday morning for most regions.”

“The safety of our community is our top priority,” DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley said. “We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult conditions and will resume operations when it is safe to do so.”

The company stated that it’s continuing to monitor conditions and communicate with Dashers, merchants and customers.