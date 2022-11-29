The winter forecast is out for Vancouver and get ready for Snowmageddon

If you were waiting for a sign to invest in a new winter coat or pair of snow boots – this is it. Vancouver is set to be in for a colder-than-normal winter, according to The Weather Network (TWN).

TWN released its winter weather forecast, calling for an “abrupt transition” into a period of wintry weather for most Canadians.

Factors like La Niña will bring cold and snow from December to February with a “strong start” to winter.

“A piece of the polar vortex is expected to be located over northern Canada, providing an abundant source for Arctic air that should frequently plunge south and spread across much of the country during December,” said TWN.

BC winter weather

According to TWN, it’ll be a “come-and-go” winter in BC. There will be periods of mild weather plus extended periods of colder-than-normal temperatures with a heightened risk of periods of severe cold.

Southern BC will get above-normal precipitation, dumping snow in alpine regions plus “substantial” snowfall in Vancouver.

TWN said that there are a few atmospheric river events expected, but the likelihood of a “Pineapple Express” bringing rain to alpine regions is lower.

Looking even further ahead to spring, temperatures will be on the “cool side of seasonal,” said TWN, setting the stage for an extended ski season.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.