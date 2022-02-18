These are Metro Vancouver's most pet-friendly neighbourhoods for renters

Think finding a rental in Vancouver is hard? It can be even harder if some of your roommates are covered in fur and not chipping in at all for rent.

If you’re a pet owner in the city, then you already know how finding a pet-friendly rental can be a challenge.

Now, new data from a Vancouver-based rental platform shows where you should be looking to rent if you’ve got pets.

According to liv.rent, they looked at Metro Vancouver’s “most desirable neighbourhoods for pet owners” and ranked them based on their pet-friendliness.

Liv.rent says that there are more pet-friendly rentals on the market now than there were before COVID-19. They saw a 9% increase in available pet-friendly rentals in the city between February 2020 and February 2022.

Here are the most pet-friendly neighbourhoods in Metro Vancouver for renters in 2022:

1. Kitsilano

“Pet-owners in Kitsilano should look out for houses and townhomes in the neighbourhood, as these are plentiful within the area and have the best chance of being pet-friendly,” said liv.rent of this beachside neighbourhood.

2. Point Grey/UBC

If you have an adventure-loving pet, then living near Pacific Spirit Park is a great reason to call the Point Grey/UBC area home. Look for listings inside homes and townhomes for the most pet-friendly accommodations.

3. Mount Pleasant

“There are lots of older homes for rent in Mount Pleasant, as well as newer developments – many of which even allow pets,” said liv.rent, pegging Mount Pleasant’s primary nature as a residential neighbourhood as a plus.

4. The West End

“The West End has long been a bastion for pet-lovers in Vancouver and many of the neighbourhood’s rentals allow four-legged companions, including the many high-rise apartment buildings found on the West End’s scenic streets,” says liv.rent, and if you’ve ever walked around the neighbourhood, you’ve definitely seen more than your fair share of pets.

5. North Vancouver

According to liv.rent, the apartment buildings on the North Shore seem to have relaxed pet policies compared to other neighbourhoods.

6. Fairview

In Fairview, liv.rent points out that many of the older apartment buildings around the South Granville area tend to have chilled-out pet policies so you can move in with your furry BFFs.

7. Port Moody

Thanks to the plentiful newly built housing options in Port Moody, liv.rent says that rentals are able to cater to pet-owners more easily.

8. Arbutus

When looking for a home in the Arbutus neighbourhood, liv.rent says to check basement suite rentals and newer buildings – both of them tend to welcome pets more.

You can check out liv.rent’s full post to look closer at each neighbourhood’s average rent and the pet-friendly amenities nearby.