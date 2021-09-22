10 hidden gems to discover in North Vancouver

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Explore all the beauty the North Shore has to offer, from scenic waterfront trails and parks to bustling museums and galleries filled with history.

These lesser-known spots in North Vancouver are definitely worth the trip over the bridge.

Things to do in North Vancouver

Enjoy some quality time with the family at this quaint farm, which is home to a plethora of adorable animals, including sheep and donkeys. It also offers pony rides and a chance to feed the rabbits and ducks. It’s a great kid-friendly activity that is open year-round rain or shine.

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Head to this 1.5-acre botanical garden to find some peace and tranquility. The serene park was established in 1969 as a community project. It also features a Squamish Nation totem exhibit set amongst the lush greenery of the garden.

Address: 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Get a breath of fresh air at this pristine park nestled in the heart of the city. The relaxing green space features several walking paths and a quaint garden. It also has lots of sculptures and art to discover, as well as benches to sit back and enjoy all your surroundings.

Address: 650 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Bring the kids (or just those young at heart) to this beloved playground and skate park. Visitors can climb massive wooden sculptures or feel the wind in their hair from one of the two rope-style ziplines. The park also features a sandbox with a water feature and a trampoline. It’s within the Moodyville complex, with access to the nearby Spirit Trail.

Address: 759 East 3rd Street, North Vancouver

Bring your four-legged BFF to this off-leash dog area. It has a fully fenced enclosure right on the waterfront where your pup can enjoy a dip. There’s also a doggie water fountain, park benches and a few picnic tables to take advantage of.

Address: 1122 Spirit Trail, North Vancouver

Discover this 91-metre high concrete dam at the head of the Capilano River. It’s part of the lush Capilano River Regional Park and has plenty of beautiful hiking trails. The dam blocks Capilano Lake, which supplies fresh drinking water across the Lower Mainland.

Address: Located at the south end of Capilano Lake at the head of Capilano River Regional Park

When people think of iconic piers, the one in White Rock is usually the first one to come to mind. But this scenic spot on the North Shore might just be a close second. At 700-feet-long, the dry dock is the city’s largest pier and it’s conveniently located right at the foot of Lonsdale.

Address: 15 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver

Art enthusiasts will love exploring the halls of this public art gallery. It focuses on photography and media-based art. It also hosts several special exhibitions throughout the year, so there’s always something new and exciting to discover.

Address: 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

Peruse the works of various artists at this must-visit art gallery on the North Shore. It features everything from calligraphy, graphic design, paintings, photography, sculptures, cartoons and other drawings. Of course, it also has regularly hosted exhibitions throughout the year.

Address: Bewicke Avenue, North Vancouver

Get some Instagram-worthy shots at this vibrant alley and art installation near Lonsdale Quay. It was once a boring corridor that has been completely transformed with splashes of bright red, blue, pink, green and purple all over the walls and ground.

Address: Near Lonsdale Quay