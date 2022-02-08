A stunning waterfront home in Kitsilano took the prestigious title of being the biggest sale of the year so far, selling for $13,980,000.

Daily Hive gave you a look inside the Point Grey Road home back in 2019, and at the time, the asking price was $17.98 million.

The property was on the market for 422 days before it was sold by Daniel Tan with Angell, Hasman & Associates Realty.

Buyers tend to pay a lot for a nice view, and the view from 3197 Point Grey Road is nothing short of stunning. The house also features many amenities, including a fire pit on the rear patio and a hot tub.

The listing suggests that this property has the best views of any property on Point Grey Road, shared with just one neighbour.

The home boasts 3,304 sq ft, with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. While the house was originally built in 1915, it was renovated in 1992 and looks to be in pristine condition. You’d expect nothing less for $13.98 million.

The north-facing rear of the two-storey Kitsilano home entails four outdoor areas — a balcony for the master bedroom on the second level, a sizeable patio on the first level that turns the kitchen and family room into an entertainer’s dream, an expansive backyard with a garden and patio that opens up the basement level, and a private waterside deck below the basement level with access for kayaking and paddle boarding.

The breathtaking views extend to some of the bedrooms and bathrooms.

The garden suite is self-contained, and features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, but Angell, Hasman & Associates suggests that it could easily be incorporated into the main home.

Specs:

5 bedrooms

5 bathrooms (2 half bathrooms)

4 outdoor decks

3 fireplaces

Hot tub

180 degree views of Burrard Inlet, the North Shore mountains, and the downtown Vancouver skyline

