What you can buy across BC for the "average" home price of $1.04M

Sarah Anderson
Feb 16 2022, 4:00 pm
Glen Kakoske/RE/MAX and Jim Johnson/Sutton Group

In January 2022, the price of an average home in BC reached new heights – $1.042 million. That was up from the previous year by 23.5%!

So, now that the average homeowner in BC is a millionaire, let’s take a look at what you can get for that budget across the province.

Of course, these are the listing prices and not what the homes are actually going for. When you’re up against 20 other buyers and some of them have cash in hand, the actual selling price could be much higher.

Here’s what you could, in theory, get for less than $1.04 million, the average price of a house in BC:

Homes for less than $1M in Vancouver

Yes, you can still buy a detached home for less than a million in Vancouver. The catch is that these properties are actually on leased land, so you’ll have to pay an annual lease to live here.

8 Sennok Crescent – $998,000

bc homes

Jamie Clerkson/RE/MAX


8 Halss Crescent, Vancouver – $948,000
house

Tom Jones/Dexter Realty

Homes for less than $1M in the Lower Mainland

Just outside of Vancouver proper, there are tons of listings that hover just under $1 million. Expect to find smaller, older homes that haven’t been updated in a while. Still, the chance to get property in Metro Vancouver for less than $1 million is very attractive for buyers who’ve been waiting for their chance to enter the market.

11377 Glen Avon Drive, Surrey – $999,233

bc homes

Jinder Jhajj/Sutton West Coast Realty

2739 Davies Avenue, Port Coquitlam $988,000

bc house

Johnston Meier Insurance Agencies & Realty Ltd.

21137 Wicklund Avenue, Maple Ridge$998,000

bc house

LeHomes Realty Premier

10051 Merritt Drive, Chilliwack – $900,000

bc house

Lighthouse Realty Ltd.

2955 Oriole Crescent, Abbotsford – $988,800
bc house

Eric Dayan/ Royal LePage

32742 Badger Avenue, Mission – $998,900

bc house

Charity Tubbs/Royal LePage

Homes for less than $1M on Vancouver Island

Your mortgage dollars go a lot further just a ferry ride away on Vancouver Island. From Victoria to smaller cities nearby, you can get a nice, recently built detached home for less than $1 million.

565 Pioneer Crescent, Parksville – $987,000

bc house

Jim Johnson/Sutton Group

5061 Grouhel Road, Ladysmith – $950,000

bc house

Carol Warkentin/RE/MAX

4093 Canterbury Way, Courtenay – $975,000

bc homes

Engel & Völkers

8 Governors Point Road, Victoria – $949,000

bc homes

Glen Kakoske/RE/MAX

177 Evergreen Road, Campbell River – $949,000

bc homes

Neil Cameron/ Royal LePage

Homes for less than $1M in BC

If you’re headed to other cities in the province, you can practically double the number of bedrooms you get for your money — a good option for families and people who want more room to roam.

665 Cook Road 421, Kelowna$920,000

bc homes

Kraig Snaychuk/Coldwell Banker

3029 Creighton Valley Road, Cherryville – $999,000

bc home

Brian Rogers/Value Plus 3% Real Estate

