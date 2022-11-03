Metro Vancouver's new pro soccer team unveils name and logo

The newest Canadian Premier League (CPL) team will be flying into the Greater Vancouver area.

The CPL revealed its newest franchise, Vancouver FC, on Wednesday night in an introduction to the club that will call Willoughby Community Park in Langley, BC, home.

Vancouver FC’s colour scheme features charcoal black, silver, dark, grey, cinder, and a warm red, and the logo consists of a V-shape design with a bald eagle soaring out the right side, “as the South Coast is home to the largest gathering spot for the animal in the world,” according to the club.

The Canadian Premier League is excited to officially unveil the league's newest club, Vancouver FC! 🦅 📰: https://t.co/FVOnSXbCas The club's official website: https://t.co/lg5ZIaaMKJ#CanPL pic.twitter.com/174kncA3ST — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) November 3, 2022

“We are excited to officially share our club identity with soccer fans on the Lower Mainland as we prepare for our inaugural Canadian Premier League season in 2023,” Rob Friend, Vancouver FC owner and former Canadian men’s national team forward said in a release.

“Honouring our sporting past, celebrating our region, and uniting the South Coast were among our top priorities as we identified our club’s mission and values, and it was important those key objectives were reflected throughout the club, including with our branding.”

Good evening from the west coast, the birth of Vancouver FC pic.twitter.com/UPJFShsr00 — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) November 3, 2022

The CPL announced plans to expand to the Vancouver area in November 2021.

Vancouver FC also introduced Afshin Ghotbi as the team’s first head coach.

Ghotbi, who was born in Iran and raised in the US, has been either a head or assistant coach in the United Soccer League, Major League Soccer, the Persian Gulf Pro League, Thailand’s Thai League 1, Japan’s J1 League, and the Chinese Super League over four decades.

“I want to thank Rob Friend and the team at Vancouver FC for trusting me with this exciting project,” Ghotbi said. “Now is an exciting moment for Canadian soccer, and the ever-growing passion for the game on the Lower Mainland and from coast to coast is evident. I look forward to building a club that will make our fans proud on and off the field.”

Ghotbi has also been part of coaching staffs at three FIFA World Cups — as an assistant with the United States at 1998 World Cup, and as an assistant with South Korea at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

“Our club’s identity will be similarly defined by Afshin, as Vancouver FC’s first head coach,” Friend said. “We are excited to bring a manager of his quality and with his experience to the Canadian Premier League and expect our future squad will make our fans proud under his guidance.”