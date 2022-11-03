Ryan Reynolds linked to possible ownership of Ottawa Senators

Ryan Reynolds is many things: a Hollywood star, a Canadian and Vancouver icon, and part-owner of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh team in the fifth tier of the English soccer pyramid.

But Reynolds just might be in session with the Ottawa Senators, as a recent report has him linked to a possible ownership group of the team.

Following former Senators owner Eugene Melnyk passing in March of this year at the age of 62, there has been much speculation about the future of the team’s ownership, which currently resides with the Melnyk family.

“Ryan Reynolds is very interested in buying the Ottawa Senators should the NHL team ultimately be sold, a source tells PEOPLE,” Ryan Parker of People wrote in an article on Wednesday. “Beyond the business opportunity, it is important to Reynolds the team stay in Ottawa, as a sale could result in relocation, the source close to the Deadpool actor exclusively explains to PEOPLE.”

Parker adds that neither Reynolds, the NHL, nor the Senators have made any public comment on the situation.

But Reynolds did throw out the old “thinking” emoji earlier this week when asked by an account by the handle @sensfan81 to “come be our owner.”

🤔 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2022

And then, of course, there are Reynolds’ Twitter likes, which feature at least five Senators-related tweets, three of which are directly related to the team being sold.

Maybe it’s Reynolds just doing a bit of trolling, but at the very least, we’re wondering just exactly what he’d look like in the Deadpool outfit at the NHL owners’ meeting each year.