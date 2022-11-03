Editor’s note: This story may be distressing to some readers.

Bob Birarda, former coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps women’s team and U20 Canadian national team, has learned his fate today in a BC courtroom.

Birarda has been sentenced to 16 months in jail for one count of sexual exploitation and three counts of sexual assault on young players, dating back decades.

“On the three sexual assault charges he received: on count five, four months; on count six, five months; on count 10, six months 29 days, all to be served consecutively for a total of 15 months and 29 days; on count two, the charge of sexual touching, he was given an eight-month conditional sentence. All sentences are to be followed by three years probation,” the BC Prosecution Service confirmed to Daily Hive.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Birarda was charged following allegations first raised publicly by former Whitecaps women’s player Ciara McCormack in a 2019 blog post that alleged misconduct and inappropriate behaviour by the former coach.

McCormack calls Wednesday’s sentencing a step in the right direction to address systemic issues within the organization.

“Today Bob Birarda finally faced justice and a chapter was finally closed, something that should have happened 14 years ago when the first reports of his sexual misconduct came in,” McCormack explained in a blog post following Wednesday’s decision.

“It should not have taken 11 years of a small group of former players and administrators, reporting over 30 times through pathways that we are told are safe places for the truth to be told and nothing being done. It should not have taken having to risk everything and write and publish blogs because it was the only way the truth was ever going to come out and this nightmare was going to end,” she added.

McCormack, among many other former players, has been calling for an overhaul to ensure these abuses are addressed.

“The kids coming behind us have to live in a different world. Ahead lies a long road of work towards real and lasting change, with systems that protect and empower athletes. But that is for another day. Today is a day to take a deep breath of gratitude: gratitude for justice, for healing, and for good winning over evil,” she said.

In April 2019, 13 women from the 2007-2008 U20 Canadian national team pool released a joint statement outlining specific damning allegations concerning Birarda.

“We come forward 10 years later because some of us didn’t know he was still coaching, and we all look back at our experience with Canada Soccer and the Vancouver Whitecaps and think the situation should have been handled differently,” read the statement.

An independent review found Canada Soccer “mishandled” the allegations brought forward about Birarda.

The McLaren Global Sport Solution report also found the organization did not prioritize sexual harassment as an issue among the leadership at the time.

Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO released a statement following the sentencing decision, and an apology.

“We acknowledge and understand the deep hurt felt across our soccer community. We are truly sorry to everyone who has been impacted and I hope that today is a step forward in the healing process for all the victims affected,” he said.

“These women, along with all the powerful advocates for change, have a voice and we have heard them. At the same time, we remain available to hear from anyone who will help us progress,” the statement added.

With files from Rob Williams and Amanda Wawryk