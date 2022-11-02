Canada announces MLS-heavy pre-World Cup squad
Alphonso Davies isn’t playing for the Canada squad in their next match.
But don’t freak out: it’s by design.
Canada’s next game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in just nine days, when they travel to Al Muharraq Stadium in Arad, Bahrain, against the Bahraini national team.
And though Canada’s developed many stars — like Davies and Jonathan David — playing in the top European leagues, few of them will feature in one of Canada’s final two tune-up matches before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
“As the camp falls just outside the official window, the Bahrain camp will predominantly feature players from out-of-season Major League Soccer,” Canada Soccer wrote in a release. “The camp provides Canada with an opportunity to acclimatise to the heat and weather conditions in the middle east while also taking part in another important international test against an opponent from outside Concacaf.”
Canada will have a more complete squad for a November 17 friendly in Dubai against Japan.
Here’s the official Canada squad for the pre-World Cup friendly against Bahrain, with the full squad for the World Cup expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Goalkeepers
- Maxime Crépeau, Los Angeles FC
- James Pantemis, CF Montréal
- Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United FC
Defenders
- Doneil Henry, Toronto FC
- Lukas MacNaughton, Toronto FC
- Kamal Miller, CF Montréal
- Joel Waterman, CF Montréal
- Zachary Brault-Guillard, CF Montréal
- Raheem Edwards, LA Galaxy
- Alistair Johnston, CF Montréal
- Richie Laryea, Toronto FC
Midfielders
- Mathieu Choinière, CF Montréal
- Liam Fraser, KMSK Deinze
- Mark-Anthony Kaye, Toronto FC
- Ismaël Koné, CF Montréal
- Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC
- Samuel Piette, CF Montréal
Forwards
- Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC
- Lucas Cavallini, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Jayden Nelson, Toronto FC
- Jacob Shaffelburg, Nashville SC
Upcoming Canada World Cup schedule:
- Bahrain* — November 11, 7:30 am PT/ 10:30 am ET
- Japan* — November 17, 5:40 am PT/ 8:40 am ET
- Belgium — November 23, 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET
- Croatia — November 27, 8 am PT/ 11 am ET
- Morocco — December 1, 7 am PT/ 10 am ET
*pre-tournament
- You might also like:
- "F*ck Seattle": Christine Sinclair has bold proclamation after championship win