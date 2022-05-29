A winning $10.9M lottery ticket was sold in Metro Vancouver

Calling all lottery players in BC!

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket is worth a whopping $10.9 million.

The ticket was bought in New Westminster, and it won big on the Saturday night draw.

It was the only winning ticket sold in Canada that matched all six winning numbers: 6, 13, 15, 29, 45, and 48.

We've got a B.C. winner! A ticket bought in New Westminster has won $10,968,527.90 in yesterday's Lotto 6/49 draw. Is it you? Check your tickets! https://t.co/POIUQ6qX80 Anyone can win, — BCLC (@BCLC) May 29, 2022



The Lotto 6/49 game is drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning? Try 1 in 13,983,816!

Now, the ticket’s owner(s) have 52 weeks to come forward to claim their prize. Once the winner comes forward, BCLC will be able to release more details about exactly where the winning ticket was purchased and hopefully, we will get to hear what they plan to do with the money, too.

BC has been a lotto hot spot lately, and BCLCL points out that it’s the fourth time in less than three months that the province has seen a big jackpot winner.

In March, an Uncle and Nephew duo won $8 million. The following week, a Burnaby couple won $6 million. Then, in April, a Surrey bus driver netted a massive $18.9 million.