Nobody won the giant $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

With no big winner for the last Lotto Max Jackpot on Friday, May 29, that giant pot of winnings is still up for grabs.

The next draw is set for Tuesday, May 31, and it will be a whole lotto money. The Lotto Max prize doesn’t get any bigger than this – $70 million, or, roughly the equivalent of seven Vancouver single-family homes.

Can’t decide between the penthouse or the ground floor? Why not the whole building? If you won Friday’s est. $70 Million LOTTO MAX Jackpot, plus an est. 28 MAXMILLIONS you could own it all! #DreamToTheMax pic.twitter.com/7uZuzRH2I8 — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) May 25, 2022

On Friday’s draw, there were a handful of winners in Eastern Canada who took home $286,192 each.

There were a number of lottery tickets sold in Canada that won Maximillion prizes of $500,000 to $1 million – still a life-changing amount of money but a far cry from $70 million.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is an estimated $70 million and there are an additional 22 Maximillions prizes to win.

