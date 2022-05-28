NewsCanadaLottery

Nobody won the giant $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
May 28 2022
Nobody won the giant $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
With no big winner for the last Lotto Max Jackpot on Friday, May 29, that giant pot of winnings is still up for grabs.

The next draw is set for Tuesday, May 31, and it will be a whole lotto money. The Lotto Max prize doesn’t get any bigger than this – $70 million, or, roughly the equivalent of seven Vancouver single-family homes.

On Friday’s draw, there were a handful of winners in Eastern Canada who took home $286,192 each.

There were a number of lottery tickets sold in Canada that won Maximillion prizes of $500,000 to $1 million – still a life-changing amount of money but a far cry from $70 million.

