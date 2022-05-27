"I jumped out of my seat": BC woman wins massive BC/49 jackpot

A woman in BC has been playing the same lottery numbers for 21 years, and her persistence has paid off big-time.

Margaret Gooding from Nechako ended up winning the $2 million top prize on the BC/49 draw on May 21, 2022.

“I’ve been playing those same numbers for 21 years,” Gooding told BCLC. “Those birthdays are significant to something happy in my life, and to win with those numbers … it’s just another happy moment in my life!”

She picked up the ticket at a Gas Bar location in Burns Lake.

Gooding was at home on Victoria Day when she checked her numbers. She said she had to call her husband over immediately when she discovered she won.

“We were just so happy, hugging each other. I jumped out of my seat, I was so excited!”

What is Gooding planning to do with the cash?

She wants to pay off her mortgage, share some money with her family, and take a second honeymoon with her husband to England.