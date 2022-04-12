From bus driver to millionaire: Surrey man wins massive Lotto 6/49 jackpot

The road to retirement is a lot shorter for a bus driver in Surrey after he matched all six numbers in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

Nang (Paul) Trinh is driving off with an incredible $18.7 million prize after matching all six numbers from the April 6, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I always thought about it, but never thought I would win.”

Trinh was hosting a family dinner when he decided to check his ticket on the BCLC Lotto! app and when he scanned it, he heard the “you’re a winner” music.

“I noticed there were a lot of zeros, so I asked my dad how much the jackpot was,” Trinh told BCLC.

“He said it was $18.7 million. I checked it a bunch of times and then I realized I won.”

Trinh now plans to retire early and book some vacations to China and Japan — and will also be spending more time with his kids and playing more tennis.

He also plans to gift some of his prize to family and will treat everyone to a celebratory dinner.

Last year in BC, lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.