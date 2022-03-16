"I didn’t believe it": Chilliwack uncle-nephew duo take home $8M lotto win

An uncle-nephew duo from Chilliwack never expected their lives would actually change from playing the lottery.

But that’s exactly what happened to John and Travis Bonner, who are overjoyed after winning $8 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 9.

And they already know what they want to do with the money.

Travis wants to retire early, and John’s considering a new home and car for him and his family.

Technically, they won $8,068,948.30 on the ticket they got at Unsworth Market. And every cent counts, right?

When John found out he won the prize over a cup of coffee one morning, he was too stunned to speak.

“I just kept seeing more and more numbers and then I saw there was a winning ticket in Chilliwack and knew it was real,” he said.

He called Travis on his break at work, leaving them both in joyous disbelief.

“I didn’t believe it,” said Travis. “I was walking around confused all day and I knew things were going to change.”

John’s brother also called him — ironically, to brag about winning slots at the casino.

“I said, ‘I can do you one better,’” said John. “He was shocked.”

Travis, meanwhile, rushed home to tell the person whose opinion often matters most.

“I broke down and told my mom,” Travis said. “She was so happy!”

Step one for the uncle-nephew duo is to hold a huge family barbecue and hit the shopping districts.

“It’s so exciting… new place, new vehicle, and some new golf clubs,” said John.