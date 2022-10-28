Halloween weekend forecast: Gloomy, wet night ahead for trick-or-treating

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

Ahead of Halloween weekend, you’ll want to weatherproof that costume of yours as The Weather Network expects showers and icy air for Metro Vancouver.

The first atmospheric river event of the season has hit BC’s coast. A second one is expected to move into the Central Coast and eventually drift into the South Coast by Sunday, October 30.

So, lingering rain in the wake of these weather events could lead to showers sticking around for much of the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

“These events are classified as atmospheric rivers not so much due to the duration of event, but the high concentration of moisture located within them,” said Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

According to the forecast from Environment Canada, it’s likely to rain for most of the Halloween weekend. Lows of 5°C on Sunday, October 30 and 4°C on Halloween night are anticipated.

This chilly and wintry pattern is expected to last into the first week of November.

Drivers have been warned by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) that the weather in the mountains can change suddenly, so be aware of driving conditions.

“Snow levels between 1100-1600 metres threatens significant alpine snow and impacts to travel through the higher mountain passes,” The Weather Network adds.

While there’s no snow on the ground in Vancouver, winter tires are already required on several BC highways, including the Sea to Sky Highway north of Horseshoe Bay.

With files from Daily Hive Staff