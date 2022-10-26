BC set to be slammed by storms between now and Halloween

It’s that time of year again when our weather systems really put the rain in Raincouver.

From now until October 31, stormy weather is expected to hit the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and the North and Central Coast.

Wednesday is the first day of the back-to-back atmospheric rivers expected to kick in for the North and Central Coast and then arrive for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Thursday.

The heavy rain is expected to hit the Lower Mainland hard, and that’s why Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a rainfall warning for several areas in Metro Vancouver.

The “vigorous frontal system” will impact the North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver and the northeast of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, and Howe Sound.

“Periods of rain will begin tonight and intensify to heavy rain on Thursday as the cold front moves across the region,” ECCC explained.

Heavy rain will taper off Thursday night.

“Total rainfall amounts near 40 to 60 mm are expected with higher rainfall amounts over higher terrain,” ECCC added.

As for other parts of the province, the Central Coast can expect around 50 to 100 mm of rain between Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, West Vancouver Island, the North Shore Mountains, the Sunshine Coast, and Howe Sound can expect between 40 and 80 mm of rain.

In comparison, last year, when heavy rain in Hope fell on the region between November 14 and November 15 and caused mudslides and rockslides, the area received 277.5 mm of rain.

The upcoming wet and stormy weather is typical for the areas impacted and not unusual for this time of year, the province said in a release.

However, regarding the seasonal weather occurring instantly after the end of a drought period, the province warned, “This influx of precipitation can cause flooding.”

Prepare for power outages: BC Hydro

The risk of flooding caused by drought conditions is why BC Hydro is preparing for a challenging storm season, it said.

BC Hydro is warning customers (especially on the South Coast) to prepare for weather-related power outages caused by weakened trees and drought.

“Over the past few years, climate change has created back-to-back extreme weather events that may reach a critical point this storm season,” a statement reads.

“For example, last year’s heat dome combined with flooding last fall and ice storms in 2018 and 2019, among other events, have all had significant impacts on vegetation in BC. These events, coupled with a quieter than normal storm season last year due to limited strong winds, have BC Hydro’s meteorologist predicting a greater likelihood for substantial damage this storm season because there is a healthy stock of wind-vulnerable trees.”

Due to drought conditions, a challenging storm season could be upon us. Read how crews have been preparing to minimize the impact of adverse weather on our system: https://t.co/KeplVrENUH pic.twitter.com/Oz5dgXhe4t — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 26, 2022

The condition the province is in now is similar to the state BC was in 2015 and 2018, BC Hydro explained.

In those years, drought conditions worsened the effects storms had on power outages.

“Trees that have been impacted by the drought will not show immediate visible effects. However, drought conditions have impacted the small structural roots that provide trees with stability, making them more susceptible to wind of any speed,” the province’s power supplier added.

BC Hydro crews will be working to minimize the impact adverse weather can have on the electricity system by performing regular maintenance work and inspecting trees and other tall vegetation growing near BC Hydro’s infrastructure.

“Trees and adverse weather are the single biggest cause for power outages in BC – more than half of all power outages are caused by trees and bad weather.”

Flood resources

Visit BC Hydro to learn how to prepare for a power outage before the storm hits the region.

If there are advisories or warnings that need to be issued, the province said the River Forecast Centre is monitoring the forecasts.

Visit the BC government’s site’s PreparedBC’s Flood Preparedness Guide to find ways to protect yourself and your homes in case of a flood.

Drivers are being warned by ECCC that the weather in the mountains can change suddenly, so be aware of driving conditions.

You can find the current road conditions before you leave on Twitter @DriveBC or drivebc.ca.

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, visit its website.