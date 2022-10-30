Another atmospheric river in BC this week may bring triple-digit rain totals

Hope you haven’t had enough of this gloomy weather yet, because the rainfall season is just beginning.

According to The Weather Network, the province may face yet another atmospheric river at the end of the week.

The network predicts the rain over the next couple of days could lead to triple-digit rainfall totals in parts of the province.

So far, Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Sea to Sky corridor, and the Fraser Valley.

The start of the week may see very heavy rainfall and high-elevation snow thanks to the current atmospheric river impacting the province.

The Weather Network expects most of the rain to fall Sunday into Monday.

Evening Halloween plans may be interfered with by the rain, which is not expected to ease by Monday evening.

Light rain will persist into Tuesday.

Depending on where you are in the province, there may be between 50 to 150 mm of rainfall through the first half of the work week.

“Lesser rainfall amounts are expected over eastern Vancouver Island, Victoria, and southwestern sections of Metro Vancouver due to rain-shadow effects,” a statement reads.

If you’re heading towards the mountain passes this weekend, freezing levels are forecast to rise up to 1,800 metres for the South Coast — which is expected to peak early Monday.