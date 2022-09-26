Winter tires required on several BC highways starting this weekend

The weather may still feel summer-like in Vancouver, but it’s already time for winter tires on several BC highways.

The winter tire requirement kicks in for several routes on Saturday, October 1, and doesn’t lift until March 31 of next year.

Drivers of personal vehicles must have the M+S designation on their tires to use those highways — or risk being fined if police pull them over. Commercial drivers of vehicles over 12,000 kilograms must also carry tire chains.

Here are some of the routes where winter (M+S) tires are required starting this weekend:

Sea to Sky Highway north of Horseshoe Bay

Coquihalla Highway

Trans Canada Highway east of Chilliwack

Highway 3

The Lower Mainland and southeastern Vancouver Island don’t require winter tires because these regions have a more temperate winter climate, the BC government says on its website. However, drivers are reminded that winter tires are required on most routes outside of the Lower Mainland.