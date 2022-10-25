Pair of atmospheric rivers forecast to hit BC's coast within a week

If you haven’t already, it’s time to bring out your rain boots and Arc’teryx shell jackets because major showers and winds are expected for BC’s coast this week.

According to The Weather Network, the week will bring back-to-back atmospheric rivers to the coast.

Showers are expected for Tuesday, but Wednesday is when the first of the two events will kick in for the North Coast and then arrive for the south on Thursday.

By the late weekend, the Central Coast will experience the second event, eventually moving into the South Coast by Sunday.

“These events are classified as atmospheric rivers not so much due to the duration of event, but the high concentration of moisture located within them,” says Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

The network explains that while rain benefits some “drought-stricken areas,” too much rain could heighten the localized flood threat.

“Steep terrain regions would also need to be on alert when atmospheric streams of moisture feed in both mid-week and this weekend,” a statement reads.

“The current drought conditions could lead to the grounds struggling to absorb the precipitation. On the other hand, however, drought conditions are tough to snap out of right away, and it often takes several systems to tip the balance towards a more traditionally wet pattern.”

The first atmospheric river is predicted to bring about 50 to 75+ mm of rain. Meanwhile, “totals exceeding 100 mm look to impact the steep terrain regions.”

Drivers are being warned by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) that the weather in the mountains can change suddenly, so be aware of driving conditions.

“Snow levels between 1100-1600 metres threatens significant alpine snow and impacts to travel through the higher mountain passes,” The Weather Network adds.