Metro Vancouver drivers debate if Wednesday's snowy commute is worth it

Before flakes are expected to fall, Metro Vancouver drivers are debating whether or not they will drive to work Wednesday morning.

Last Thursday afternoon, an estimated snowfall of two cm fell, according to the station at the Vancouver International Airport. And that first real taste of winter hitting the region made for messy road conditions from a massive pileup crash to countless instances of vehicles slipping down icy hills and spinning.

Considering Vancouver is predicted to have 20 cm (seven inches) of snow by Wednesday afternoon, drivers are expecting the roads to be even worse this time around.

One person on Reddit prompted the question, “Are you going to drive tomorrow morning?” Based on their experience, they said that they found that “The Lower Mainland has historically not done well with winter storms.”

Considering the anxiety drivers can experience on local roads during snowstorms (and because they don’t have winter tires), the Redditor RRah said, “I am staying home.”

And they are not alone.



“After enduring a four-hour commute home last week (normally 30 mins), I’m definitely WFH tomorrow. Maybe Thursday too,” AnnaBanana0409 said.

One person already told their employer they won’t make it in on Wednesday since they work an hour away.

“They are really mad at me that I told them I’m not coming in tomorrow due to snow. But honestly, I don’t want to risk my life. [Because] a month ago it was snowing in Langley and I got into a small accident. I have no experience driving in the snow,” romankid222 explained.

Due to the slick roads last week, the Insurance Corporation of BC recently said it saw a 160% spike in insurance claims on January 11.

Even those not driving and planning to catch a bus or SkyTrain say they might not even consider commuting to work if there are major delays.

“I transit and take the SeaBus, but nope big hill and ice/snow count me out tomorrow,” Torq_or_Morq wrote.

“If it’s snowing when I wake up, I’ll leave my car at home. And catch the SkyTrain. If transit is too messed or it’s just too sh*tty I will stay home. This is the Lower Mainland, it is what it is,” shaun5565 added.

Redditor Biancanetta said they might not even make it to work despite it being a walkable distance.

“I walk to work, but I’m looking at the time when the snow is supposed to be happening and wondering if I’m even going to be able to do that,” they said. “I live too close for transit, but there are some slippery sidewalks between me and work that get pretty treacherous if they aren’t cleared, and I’m not sure they will be when I have to leave. I guess it really depends on if it’s snow snow or if it’s ice snow.”

Others said they will make some “reasonable attempts” to commute Wednesday morning and give themselves plenty of time by leaving earlier than usual for their commute.

“I might just get out the cross-country skis tomorrow,” thateconomistguy604 suggested.

Much of the conversation online was focused on getting to work, but people like BakedAlex are also thinking about how the snowfall will impact their commute home.

“Going to work is the easy part. Getting home is the nightmare,” they said.

While many go back and forth on how they will make it in and back from the office, some others have completely different ideas on how to spend the day.

TheSketeDavidson said they’re simply going to head up a mountain “to shred.”

According to meteorologists, snow will start to fall Tuesday night.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for 10 times more snow but over a longer period and warmer weather.

If you were looking for an excuse to work from home or go in late, experts have said is your chance.

The City of Vancouver is even urging everyone who can to just stay home.