Video shows driver pass truck and swerve onto snowy Burnaby sidewalk

Roads were in rough shape around Metro Vancouver on Thursday afternoon and evening as the region dealt with its first snowfall of the season, but it appears not all drivers got the memo to proceed with caution.

In Burnaby’s Willingdon Heights neighbourhood, a pickup truck driver shared dashcam video with Daily Hive showing a car overtake him on the snowy street — only to sail straight onto the sidewalk.

The video was submitted by photographer Bill Peremiczky, who said he didn’t even feel safe in his four-wheel drive truck.

In the three-minute clip, Peremiczky captured a Tesla that ran into a snowy bush, and several other cars at the side of the road unable to proceed.

“Here [they are] just crashing into each other,” he said. “The other passes me, and a few seconds later runs up into a sidewalk.”

Roads in Vancouver were rife with spun-out cars

It was an extremely chaotic Thursday evening on Metro Vancouver roads, where there were many crashes around the region

There was one small pileup crash on Yew Street in Kitsilano, and one involving more than 25 vehicles that blocked a highway in Richmond.

At one point, Vancouver Fire-Rescue Services said members were responding to 30 collisions around the city.

#Alert: VFRS crews are on various accident scenes around the city with approximately 30 vehicles that have crashed. Avoid driving, especially on any hills. — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) January 12, 2024

Social media users once again have thoughts

As with every hectic snowy commute, social media users went online to weigh in on the messy situation.

vancouver gets half an inch of snow and people start freaking out….. yall embarrassing me fr — canyon🔻 (@batblush) January 12, 2024

There’s only 0.1cm of snow and there’s already one two three four five six seven eight nine ten eleven twelve thirteen accidents lmao classic low IQ Vancouver drivers. pic.twitter.com/d0cVPgW8zm — Yifei (Jesse) Li 🇨🇦 (@JesseLiOH) January 12, 2024

Vancouver never learns lol. It’s a good thing you’re all taxed to the moon and the city takes care of the snow 👍🏼😂@CityofVancouver — Notcheemz (@cheemz28) January 12, 2024

Even Vancouver’s all-traffic radio station had some fun with the situation.

Try to avoid this area today. ^Rae pic.twitter.com/FXxTKpDtEW — AM730Traffic (@AM730Traffic) January 11, 2024

Were you stuck on the roads during the snowy commute? Let us know in the comments.